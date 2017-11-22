Palin appeals dismissal of New York Times defamation suit

WASHINGTON: Sarah Palin, a former governor of Alaska and Republican vice presidential candidate, appealed on Tuesday the dismissal of her defamation suit against The New York Times, according to a court filing.

Her suit against America's newspaper of record was thrown out in late Aug by a New York judge who ruled that, in the context of "free" and "robust" American political journalism, "mistakes will be made."

The suit by Palin, who was John McCain's running mate in the 2008 presidential election that was won by Barack Obama, stemmed from a June 14, 2017 editorial in the Times.

According to the newspaper's subsequent correction, the piece "incorrectly stated that a link existed between political rhetoric and the 2011 shooting of Representative Gabby Giffords" and incorrectly described a map distributed by Palin's political action committee as having showed crosshairs on lawmakers instead of electoral districts.

Palin accused the newspaper of having published the editorial with the full knowledge that the connection it mentioned was unfounded, and has pursued a defamation suit against it. — AFP