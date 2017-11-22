Patriotic spirit reflected in Merdeka Sustainability Awards entries

KUALA LUMPUR: The Merdeka Sustainability Awards was launched on Aug 31 in conjunction with Merdeka Day. Participants were required to describe in 50 words what a tree meant to them.

The patriotic Malaysian citizen was seen in many of the entries. Almost every writer seemed to be hoisting the Jalur Gemilang as they penned their thoughts on the theme, " What does a tree mean to you ?"'. The advertisement announcing the launch of the awards left readers to ponder on the subject that trees are the earth's endless effort to speak to us.

Entries were received from all over the country and displayed great writing and thinking skills. The tree was cleverly portrayed for the values it stands for in each part of its formation – leaves, branches, the trunk and right down to its roots.

Eidlan Mazlan Hanafi, Adrian-Jon Wong Jovi and Nasip Khor Chanan Singh came out winning the top three prizes of RM10,000 each. The five consolation prizes of an ipad each went to Joseph Leong Xin Jia, V. Thomas, Marie Woon, Mark Woon Tian Kiat and Foeizah Abdul Khalid. The prize giving ceremony was held at a leading hotel in Kuala Lumpur with history dating back to Malaysia's independence era and before.

"We salute the patriotic spirit reflected in the entries. It showed how citizens of the country were concerned with raising the bar through a new positive commitment, coupled with social and environmental initiatives in keeping our surroundings intact. It clearly shows there has to be a joint effort between the private and public sector in sustaining what we have in this country. The winners delivered commendable work" said the president and chief executive officer of Sustainability Roundtable, Datuk Sri G Gnanaraja.