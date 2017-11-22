Perak civil servants to get RM2,000 special aid

IPOH: The Perak government today announced a special financial aid of RM2,000 to civil servants in the state involving an allocation of almost RM22 million.

Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abd Kadir said the special assistance was also extended to teachers of I'dadi, Thanawi, Islamic kindergartens, untrained temporary teachers and daily part-time officers.

He said all teachers of Quran and Fardu Ain (KAFA), takmir, imam, bilal, siak, kampung heads and tok batin who would obtain RM1,500 special aid from the federal government, would receive an additional RM500 from the state government to make it a total of RM2,000 for each of them.

"RM1,000 will be paid in December 2017 using the current year's allocation while the balance of RM1,000 will be paid during Hari Raya Aidilfitri next year," he said when tabling the 2018 State Budget at the State Legislative Assembly in Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

In this regard, Zambry said the incentive for state government retirees introduced since 2012 would be continued with incentive rate raised from RM3,000 to RM4,000.

He said the incentive would be extended to all management and Grade 41 professional groups and above compared to only the implementer group earlier.

"The special financial assistance and incentive were the Barisan Nasional government's appreciation of the contributions of civil servants," he said. — Bernama