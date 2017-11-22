Photos by late actor Anton Yelchin to go on show at NY gallery

ANTON Yelchin's work as a photographer will be the focus of a show set to open next month at De Buck Gallery in Manhattan.

Yelchin, who died in an accident in 2016 at age 27, was well known as an actor whose career was on the rise, with notable roles in Star Trek, Like Crazy, Alpha Dog and more. His photographic pursuits, however, were largely unknown, even among most of his friends, according to the gallery.

The photos on display in Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty will be culled from six years' worth of photographs Yelchin took with a Leica as well as with disposable cameras. Featured in particular will be portraits, self-portraits and interior shots, including intimate portraits of friends, family and strangers.

According to the gallery, Yelchin had been passionate about photography since childhood and had been commissioned to shoot for several international publications at the time of his death.

Anton Yelchin: Provocative Beauty runs from Dec 13 through Jan 20. The artist's portion of proceeds from the show will be donated to the Anton Yelchin Foundation and used to support artists who face challenges due to disease or disability. — AFP Relaxnews