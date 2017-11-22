PM congratulates three award-winning Malaysian scientists

Dr Leong Wai Yie

Dr Hafizal Mohamad

Prof Chong Mei Fong

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Abdul Razak has congratulated three Malaysian scientists who won prestigious awards in conjunction with the 17th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Science and Technology in Myanmar last month.

"Am very proud of the recognition Dr Hafizal Mohamad, Dr Leong Wai Yie and Prof Chong Mei Fong received at the Science and Technology Awards Ceremony of the 17th Asean Ministerial Meeting on Science and Technology in Myanmar. Keep up the outstanding work. Congratulations!" he tweeted today.

It was reported that Dr Hafizal of the Malaysian Institute of Microelectronic Systems was awarded the Asean Outstanding Scientist and Technologist Award, which came with a trophy and prize-money of US$10,000 (about RM41,800).

Dr Leong of the Tunku Abdul Rahman University College was awarded the Asean Meritorious Service Award, which came with a similar prize-money.

Prof Chong of the Nottingham University (Malaysia campus) was awarded the second prize in the Asean-US Science Prize for Women, which came with a prize-money of US$5,000 (about RM20,900). — Bernama