Police prioritise curbing terrorism financing

KUALA LUMPUR: Police will prioritise efforts to curb terrorism financing to ensure the money supply for militant activities is cut off.

Bukit Aman's Counter-Terrorism Division (E8) assistant director Datuk Ayob Khan Mydin Pitchay said channelling funds to terror groups is not something new but combating and identifying the "perpetrator who donates" to the terror groups is significant.

"It is not a new aspect since the division had been arresting sympathisers since 2001 and the effort has been intensified since the Islamic State (IS) headquarters in Raqqa, Syria was destroyed.

"Just imagine if there were 10,000 (transactions), how much would that be?" he told reporters after attending the 3rd Joint Regional Counter Terrorism Financing Summit here today.

He said the transactions usually vary between RM100 and RM1,000 per person.

Ayob said between 2016 until now, 20 sympathisers aged between 20 and 40 were nabbed.

"The detainees were all locals and include professionals like lecturers, teachers, police and soldiers. These sympathisers even sold their properties or businesses to fund the terror groups," he added.

The 20 sympathisers had been charged or detained under Prevention of Crime Act 1959 or Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015.

"There is a possibility where we could arrests more sympathiser in the future with regards to terrorism financing," he said.

Police will work jointly with local banks and build good intelligence in curbing terrorism financing.

"With assistance from banks, they can monitor the possible sympathisers' accounts," he said.

Ayob pointed out that there are a lot of cases where Bank Negara Malaysia tips off police of such suspicious activities.

He added police will also keep an eye on non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to see if they were involved in transferring funds to terror groups.

"We need to monitor certain NGOs sometimes where humanitarian groups will be duped to channel funds to the IS members," he said.