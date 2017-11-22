Police seeking men who throw petrol bomb at surau

KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for the two suspects who were believed to have hurled a molotov cocktail at a surau at Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya here when the congregation was performing the morning (Subuh) prayer last Sunday.

The incident occurred at about 6.15am when the congregation was performing the morning (Subuh) prayer, but there was no casualty as the bomb did not explode.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din, in a statement today, said the incident was realised by a member of the congregation when he saw burn marks at the surau entrance.

He said the case was being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief with fire. — Bernama