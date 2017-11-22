- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Police seeking men who throw petrol bomb at surau
Posted on 22 November 2017 - 09:07am
KUALA LUMPUR: Police are looking for the two suspects who were believed to have hurled a molotov cocktail at a surau at Damansara Damai, Petaling Jaya here when the congregation was performing the morning (Subuh) prayer last Sunday.
The incident occurred at about 6.15am when the congregation was performing the morning (Subuh) prayer, but there was no casualty as the bomb did not explode.
Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din, in a statement today, said the incident was realised by a member of the congregation when he saw burn marks at the surau entrance.
He said the case was being investigated under Section 435 of the Penal Code for mischief with fire. — Bernama