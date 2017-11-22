Remarks on floods, liquor, lead to argument in state assembly

Posted on 22 November 2017 - 08:14pm Last updated on 22 November 2017 - 08:33pm

KUANTAN: Remarks linking the big floods in Penang to alcohol consumption led to an argument between Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Adnan Yaakob and Tengku Zulpuri Shah Tengku Raja Puji (DAP-Mentakab) in the Pahang State Assembly, here today.

The heated exchange of words which went on for several minutes prompted Pahang State Assembly Speaker Datuk Seri Ishak Muhamad to postpone the sitting to the afternoon after a request was made by Adnan.

Tengku Zulpuri cynically told the assembly that the big floods were due to a poor drainage system and the absence of liquor parties in the area.

The remark caused Adnan to stand and asked Tengku Zulpuri who was responsible for the typhoon.

However, Tengku Zulpuri said even Jeddah was flooded despite the absence of liquor parties.

This prompted Adnan to cite Tengku Zulpuri for insulting Allah and Islam.

On Monday, Adnan linked the Penang floods to liquor consumption and the wrath of Allah.

The remark drew protests from several opposition state assemblymen including Leong Ngah Ngah (DAP-Tanah Rata) who called for disasters not to be associated with liquor consumption. — Bernama