Shafie Apdal the hypocrite, not PBS: Mositun

KOTA KINABALU: Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) has lashed out at Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal for alleging the party's leaders and those of other Barisan Nasional (BN) component parties in Sabah were afraid to speak up for Christian rights while claiming that role for himself.

"This is plain hypocrisy and political opportunism. Clearly, the Parti Warisan Sabah (Warisan) president is trying to divide the Kadazandusun Murut (KDM) community by exploiting the sensitivities of Christians and inciting them against BN," said PBS secretary-general, Datuk Johnny Mositun in a statement here today.

Shafie had named Tan Sri Joseph Pairin Kitingan, Tan Sri Bernard Dompok, Tan Sri Joseph Kurup and Datuk Seri Madius Tangau for failing to protect their religion and not rejecting Umno's cooperation with PAS.

"All those KDM leaders named by Shafie are on record as publicly defending the rights of Christians in Sabah, including the right to use the word 'Allah' in their Bahasa Melayu Bibles and worship. The BN Government has conceded to their demands, so what is Shafie talking about?" asked Mositun.

On the PAS-Umno cooperation, he said it was the right of any BN component party to cooperate with any non-BN party, as long as it was not done to oppose the coalition. — Bernama