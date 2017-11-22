TA Global unfazed by luxury property freeze

KUALA LUMPUR: TA Global Bhd, which received shareholders' nod to dispose of its development project in Australia, does not foresee any impact in the near future from the recent freeze on unapproved luxury properties above RM1 million.

"From the statement that was made, it will not affect the projects that already have building permits. For next year, two of the projects that we want to launch already have the permits, so in the short term I don't think it will affect us because our projects will be moving ahead. Depending on how they(government) will execute, it is hard to say,"said TA Global CEO Tiah Joo Kim at a press conference after the company's EGM here today.

Instead, Tiah said the government's move could spell well for the bigger property players as they are experienced and well-capitalised to execute new projects.

"It might even be good for the market as there is certainly an oversupply in certain segments of the market," he added.

On the disposal of 24.26 acres of undeveloped land comprising eight development lots and 26 house lots in Little Bay, New South Wales, Australia for a cash consideration of AUD245 million (RM794.02million), the proceeds will be utilised to repay TA Global's bank borrowings of AUD180 million (RM583.36 million). This will see its overall gearing levels being pared down to 0.61 times from 0.85 times.

The property developer has two launches in the pipeline for 2018, namely TA Tower 3 and 4 and a residential project known as "Dutamas".

At 2.35pm, TA Global's share price was unchanged at 34.5 sen on some 378,800 shares done.