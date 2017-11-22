Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (act 716) to be amended: Hamim

Posted on 21 November 2017 - 09:35pm Last updated on 22 November 2017 - 11:15am

SEREMBAN: The Natural Resources and Environment Ministry is in the process of amending the Wildlife Conservation Act 2010 (Act 716) to strengthen wildlife enforcement efforts in the country.

Deputy Minister Datuk Dr Hamim Samuri said the amended act would include heavier penalties and provision for action to take against the illegal online trade of wildlife.

"Illegal online trading is an increasing trend now," he said at the launch of the Biodiversity Seminar 2017 here today.

Also present were Wildlife and National Parks Department Director-General Datuk Abdul Kadir Abu Hashim and the ministry's Biodiversity and Forestry Management Division secretary, Dr Megat Sany Megat Ahmad Supian.

Commenting further, he said the wealth of biological diversity in the country had been subjected to criminal activities by irresponsible parties.

The three-day seminar which began yesterday is participated by 118 officers from federal and state government agencies, researchers, lecturers and individuals. — Bernama