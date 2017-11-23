Aeon’s net profit jumps 71.6% in Q3

PETALING JAYA: Aeon Co (M) Bhd saw its net profit in the third quarter ended Sep 30, 2017 jumped 71.6% to RM9.3 million, from RM5.42 million in the previous corresponding quarter, mainly due to higher income and lower operating expenses.

Revenue for the quarter marginally lower by 0.3% to RM962.7 million, compared with RM965.3 million in the same period last year.

For the first nine months period, its net profit grew 7.6% to RM57.26 million, from RM53.2 million a year ago, while revenue slightly increased by 0.9% to RM3.04 billion, from RM3.01 billion previously.

On its prospects, Aeon said the group expects its performance for the final quarter to be equally challenging, noting the economic and business environment in the final quarter remains challenging with the continuous cautious consumer sentiments.

Aeon slipped 6 sen or 3.05% to RM1.91 with 1.35 million shares done.