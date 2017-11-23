Axiata’s Q3 net profit hit by losses in India

PETALING JAYA: Axiata Group Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 fell 7.03% to RM238.53 million from RM256.56 million a year ago due to a drop in share of results from associates and joint ventures.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said its share of results from associates and joint ventures were lower by more than 100%, recording a loss of RM141.8 million during the quarter.

The group said the decline was the result of losses in India amounting to RM156.4 million as compared with a loss of RM200,000 a year ago as the Indian mobile market continues to be negatively impacted by the new entrant’s aggressive price competition.

Revenue for the quarter rose 13.65% to RM6.20 billion from RM5.46 billion a year ago on the back of strong growth from the group’s larger mobile operating entities namely Malaysia and Indonesia.

The improvement in revenue was driven by continued traction in the data revenue segment, which now contributes 46.8% of service revenue compared with 35.5% a year ago.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, 2017, net profit rose 8.73% to RM884.76 million from RM813.75 million a year ago while revenue rose 14.99% to RM18.14 billion from RM15.78 billion a year ago.

President and group CEO Tan Sri Jamaludin Ibrahim said the group will remain focused on driving improvements at Celcom and XL, and continue with its successes in strong execution in all its other markets.

“We are also very focused on our group-wide cost optimisation initiatives. In terms of growth opportunities, we are growing in all our frontier markets as well as in edotco and our digital businesses. Nevertheless, we are cautiously optimistic on our fourth quarter performance given the recent surge in competitive activities in Indonesian and Cambodia, and remain very concerned with the Indian market,” he said.

At 2.37pm, Axiata’s share price was 0.19% or 1 sen higher at RM5.30 with a total of 3.33 million shares traded.