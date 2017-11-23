Bold steps must be taken to meet educational challenges: Idris Jusoh

KUALA LUMPUR: Bold and innovative steps must be taken to meet the educational challenges of the Industrial Revolution 4.0, says Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Idris Jusoh.

He said there is a need to reinvent higher education and this can be done by listening to world organisations, the private sector, the public and the youth.

He said the ministry has taken steps such as introducing gap year, CEO lectures, Integrated Grade Point Average (iCGA) and other changes.

"The education system is embracing changes by teaching students not only via lectures but also by challenging them.

"We need holistic graduates who are creative, innovative, have entrepreneurship spirit as well as being socially aware," Idris told reporters after attending the Higher Education Forum townhall meeting here today.

He said the ministry and policymakers need to listen to everyone no matter how unpleasant some views may be to come up with policies that will put the country in the forefront of the 4.0 industrial revolution.

He said this framework must be designed to meet the changes that the nation and its youth will face in the future.

Idris said the education system is soaring upwards by taking its first step of producing holistic students.

He pointed out that the employability of a graduate may be an important thing but it is not the most important aspect as a socially responsible graduate is equally important.

He said there can no longer be two tiers, the ivory towers of education and the working world.

He said both must work hand in hand as the universities need to find out the needs of the industries and the companies need to convey their requirements and only then can there be graduates that meet the needs of the private sector.