Cargo train derails in KL, KTM services disrupted

Posted on 23 November 2017 - 09:04am Last updated on 23 November 2017 - 09:19am

The train derailment at the Bank Negara station.

An aerial view of the incident at the Bank Negara station.

The train derailment.

PETALING JAYA: All Keretapi Tanah Melayu (KTM) train services will be disrupted today due to a derailed cargo train.

In a statement on Facebook, KTM said the derailment occurred at 2.58am at KM386 on the tracks between the Kuala Lumpur and Bank Negara stations.

Following the incident, the KTM Komuter train service will experience a 30 to 45-minute delay while the Electric Train Service will be delayed by 30 minutes to an hour.

On Twitter, KTM announced that only the Tanjung Malim-Kepong, Port Klang-KL Sentral, Tampin/Seremban-KL Sentral and Batu Caves-Sentul routes are operational.

Passengers were advised to take the MRT to their respective destinations.

Commuters on the ETS will be taken to and from the Sungai Buloh station via MRT before continuing their journey via ETS to their respective destinations.

Bus services are provided at the Sentul and KL Sentral stations for those on the Batu Caves-KL Sentral-Sentul route.

KTM said restoration works are in progress and train services are expected to return to normal within two to three days.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused," it added.

For more information, log on to its Twitter @ktm_berhad or contact the KTM Call Centre at 03-2267 1200.