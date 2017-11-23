Carlsberg turns 170 with a bang!

FOR some, this may sound too good to be true, but for those who had the pleasure of being a guest and “exBEERiencing” Carlsberg hospitality, they vouch for “probably the best birthday” party they attended.

IN MORE THAN GOOD SPIRITS

On November 10, Carlsberg celebrated its 170th birthday. Celebrations have been on-going, some four months leading to the momentous occasion. This has kept the Danish beer company busy, playing host to many VIP brewery tours as part of its anniversary celebration. In Danish-style, Carlsberg Malaysia invited hundreds of Carlsberg’s Probably The Best Brewery Tour contest winners, their friends, as well as its stakeholders and employees, and members of the press – 1,800 in all, to a party like no other. It was deemed “Probably The Best Birthday” celebration ever!

Birthday party props, including Danish flags decked “Probably The Best Lounge” at the Carlsberg brewery. Beginning with a luncheon that went on into the evening, including a VIP exBEERience brewery tour – the highlight was the momentous blowing off of the 170 candles on “Probably The Longest Danish Birthday Cake”.

Carlsberg Malaysia managing director Lars Lehmann (first pix, centre in white) wouldn’t miss the party of all parties. In his opening address, he shared that Friday, November 10 marks 170 years since the very first beer was brewed at the Carlsberg brewery in Valby, Copenhagen. He proposed a toast to Carlsberg’s yesteryears, its achievements today, and its future successes, and mentioned how grateful the team were in being able to celebrate the momentous occasion with people that matter.

The party was “spirited”, filled with fun, laughter and merriment as guests indulged in beer-infused dishes, Danish pastries, beer-inspired games, live music from a band, not forgetting engaging conversations on “Probably the Best Beer in the World” – Carlsberg and “Probably the Smoothest Beer in the World” – Carlsberg Smooth Draught.

GOLDEN OPPORTUNITIES, UNFORGETTABLE TIMES

Carlsberg Malaysia’s master brewer and supply chain director Piotr Zajac then led guests behind-the-scenes to “The Best Brew House” for the VIP tour, chauffeur-driven and all. Excited to be part of the guest list were contest winner Carmen Cheng and her friends who enjoyed the brewery tour best. “Now we know that hop brings aroma, yeast releases alcohol, and filtration creates bright beer,” said the food science student.

Another contest winner, Kesawan Raman from Malacca was just as excited having won and being a guest at the party. The long-time Carlsberg drinker was delighted to see how his favourite beer was made ... “brewing from tanks to the packaging lines ... It was truly remarkable! Now I can enjoy my beer even better, knowing it is brewed with the best quality,” he said.

While many others felt the same, and some amazed and fascinated about the “eye-opening experience”, there were a lucky few who got to celebrate their birthday in style, along with Carlsberg, as their birthdays fell on the same day. Completely happy, thankful and captivated, the party ended but left guests in good spirits, taking home many fond and fun-filled memories, information and exBEERiences of “Probably The Best Birthday” party ever!