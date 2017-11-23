A challenge to Malaysia’s status quo

MALAYSIA is presently confronted with political, economic, racial, religious, social and cultural challenges that are intensifying. These increasingly ethno-nationalism underpinned by cross race and religious politics is becoming a powerful influence in shaping the progress of the country.

Any study that critically analyses and proposes solutions to these complex challenges and offers key answers and objective solutions, have to be commended. Lim Teck Ghee's book Challenging Malaysia's Status Quo neatly falls into this mould.

Teck Ghee is an established academic, a well-heeled social scientist and a social activist. He is an academic who has interspersed continuous links between his life as a scholar and social activist for the betterment of Malaysian society. Few Malaysian academics serve this noble cause and Teck Ghee is rare breed among the few.

Through a select collection of insightful set of essays written over a decade, Teck Ghee has critically analysed and highlighted the political, economic, racial, educational, religious and electoral challenges the country's faces and which confronts the daily life of an ordinary Malaysian citizen.

The selection of the articles and commentaries are of a wide range and the various issues affected the country. These essays are succinctly presented in a readable language to reach the larger lay public audience. This is a virtue of Teck Ghee's book.

On independence in 1957 multiracial Malaya's (after 1963 Malaysia) Alliance Party, an asymmetrical and fragile coalition of the politically dominant Malay elites of the United Malays National Organisation (Umno) and the acquiescing minority Chinese and Indian leadership of the Malayan Chinese Association (MCA) and the Malayan Indian Congress (MIC) , inherited from the departing colonial masters a fledgling Westminster system of parliamentary democracy and governance with Islam as the official religion of the nation.

It was neither inclusive nor a co-equal political coalition. The power of political representation was pre-eminently vested into the hands of Umno's elite leadership and the other two acquiescing and beholden communal leadership that were nominally to be representing the interests of the country's sizeable ethnic minority Chinese and Indian communities. With the incorporation in 1973 of several communal based parties from the east Malaysian States of Sarawak and Sabah, the Alliance came to be known as Barisan Nasional.

The new nation state, in the long term given the parliamentary system of governance, was envisaged would evolve into a full-fledged secular and plural parliamentary democracy. The expectation from the majority of the country's multiracial population was that it would depart from the age-old colonial exploitation and "take-off" into rapid economic development.

The ensuing "new prosperity for all" Malayans/Malaysians would contribute to better wages, social justice, education, health care and housing that would move the country foreword to long-term economic prosperity, communal and religious harmony and political stability.

As envisaged by the country's larger population, their visualisation of a post-colonial reconstituted society free of social inequalities, poverty and deprivation as well as a society politically inclusive and reinforced with greater educational and economic opportunities and religious tolerance has sadly not been achieved.

The deep-rooted economic malaise and the inability of the ruling Alliance Party to achieve racial and religious harmony and national unity through a inclusively balanced pluralist, multicultural policy led to growing discontent among the population at large. This to large extent was the contributing factor for friction among sections of the population and that led to the unprecedented May 1969 race riots.

In the aftermath of the fateful watershed race riots of May 1969, the country's dominant leadership with Umno in the driver's seat introduced the landmark and highly controversial New Economic Policy (NEP). The NEP backed by legislation to muzzle any dissent, brought about major shifts to the country's political ideology as well as to the entire social, economic and cultural order of the nation.

Ostensibly, the NEP's strategy was premised on an inclusive state-driven growth with distribution development trajectory "to eradicate poverty irrespective of race" and "eliminate identification of by economic function and geographic location".

On the contrary, the overriding policy strategy of Umno was to use NEP to create an enlarged Malay capitalist bourgeoisie and a Malay middle and working class. The NEP's controversial and skewed political, economic and cultural policies have negatively affected shared prosperity, the democratic institutions and national unity.

Primarily the narrative that unfolded with a highly politically resolute implementation of NEP's policies departed from its primary goal to eradicate poverty for all. Umno's unabashedly unilateral assertion of its dominant political power, supported by huge public budgetary resources and backed by partisan bureaucratic institutions manned predominantly by nativist ethno-centric bureaucrats gave rise to a sequence of unanticipated and contentious storyline.

This has to be attributed largely to the fact, as Teck Ghee points out, that the recommendations and reform proposals to uplift the population at large and the marginalised communities in particular for inclusion in the country's development policy planning never took place.

Instead, the politically resolute intention of Umno was to pursue the racially skewed national policies which worked to the advantage of the party as well as for the interest of the Malay elites and to a certain extent to the larger Malay community which was their main vote-base.

In each of the essays covered in 10 sections of the book, Teck Ghee analytically highlights the sequence of the wide range of unanticipated and contentious political, economic, racial, religious and electoral issues that have emerged.

The wide scale of issues he covers with a broad brush ranges from the country's ethnic relations and the solutions to foster national unity; enhancing bumiputera equity participation in the national economy; addressing race-based policies in employment in the civil service and correcting the imbalance; evaluating the New Economic Model, 1 Malaysia, Vision 2020 and the economic muddle; moderation in the role of religion, tolerance in the use of the word "Allah" and the response to racism in Malaysia's Islam; education policy, deep roots of contestation and national unity; gerrymandering, Bersih (free and fair elections) and electoral reforms; and political analysis of continuing racial policies and peaceful transition of power.

How this wide range of issues have impinged on the well-being of the population at large and how they can be addressed and solved.

He squarely attributes the emergence of many of these highly politically charged socio-economic and political problems to the BN government. The outcome is an inherent race-based political disconnect between the Malay-dominated political-bureaucratic ruling elite and the people, in particular the lower households across the country's racial groups.

All-in-all Teck Ghee's essays have stimulated a debate about the need of more appropriate strategies towards creating a united vibrant, prosperous, socially a just and balanced nation.

Dr Viswanathan Selvaratnam is a retiree. He was a former academic staff of the Faculty of Economics and Public Administration, University of Malaya.