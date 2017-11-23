Civil servants in Johor to get half month's bonus

KOTA ISKANDAR: Civil servants in Johor will receive half month's bonus or minimum RM1,500, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin announced today when tabling the 2018 budget at the state assembly sitting here.

He said all state assemblymen including excos, members of Johor Council of the Royal Court, state public service commission staff, trainers at community rehabilitation centres and teachers at Islam religious kindergartens are entitled to this special payout.