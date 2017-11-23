Cops, political aid arrested for gang robbery

RAWANG: Three policemen, one with the rank of inspector, and an aide to a Red Shirts leader have been arrested for alleged theft here.

In the Nov 12 incident, the victim, an insurance agent, claimed that he was approached by three policemen and a political aide when he was in his office at about 2pm.

The 51-year-old victim said he was approached by the group of men on the pretext of investigating him due to a police report lodged about his company.

Sources said two suspects then ordered the victim to show his identification and cash that was kept in his office, while another suspect was waiting outside.

"The victim then complied and handed over his identification card and his cash of about RM4,000 to the men for inspection.

"The suspects then ordered the victim to follow them to the police station and when he returned to the office to collect the bags, all the suspects fled with his identification card, mobile phone and RM4,000 belonging to him," the source said.

The victim subsequently lodged a police report and following investigations, all four suspects were arrested in separate locations last week.

An inspector, a corporal, and a special branch policeman attached to the Dang Wangi district police headquarters were the cops detained during the arrests.

Meanwhile, Selangor Criminal Investigation Department chief SAC Fadzil Ahmat, when contacted confirmed the incident.

He said all suspects aged between 30 and 34 were being remanded to facilitate the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery.