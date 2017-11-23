Demand for FT affordable houses exceeds supply

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 170,095 applications were received for the 44,064 units of houses available under the Federal Territories Housing (RUMAWIP) projects initiated by Kuala Lumpur City Hall, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

The large number of applications indicated that the housing policy helped to meet the needs of the people who wanted to own affordable homes, said Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Tengku Adnan Tengku Mansor.

"As such, the ministry will continue to provide such affordable homes to help reduce the burden of the cost of living of the people in the Federal Territory," he said when replying to a question from Hee Loy Sian (Petaling Jaya Selatan) during the Ministers' Question Time.

Houses under the RUMAWIP projects are meant for people in the medium- and low-income groups working in the Federal Territory, offered at between RM63,000 and RM150,000 for the low medium category and between RM150,000 and RM300,000 for the medium category.

Applicants of the houses must be city dwellers with an income of less than RM10,000 per month (for single unmarried people) and less than RM15,000 (for married people). — Bernama