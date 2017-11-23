Ensuring love’s in the air

Candle light

EVERY building vibrates and pulsates with energy which is invisible to our eyes. However, if the energy that coursed through the building is not balanced, it will affect the thought, speech and actions of the occupants, which in turn, can influence their relationship luck.

Using feng shui and vaastu techniques to pick out the right decoration, colour and layout will help in activating the good qi (energy). This will then empower the relationship, love and marriage aspirations of the occupants.

In feng shui, the symbolism of what we see has a strong influence on our mind.

Hence, it's preferred that the bedroom 'speaks' of peace and romance in some ways through the use of decorations and choice of colours in the room.

Some of the simple and practical tips one could follow for the bedroom to enhance relationship and love luck are as follows:

Soften the lighting

Use soft lampshades so that the light in the bedroom is not harsh and overly bright but subdued and calming.

Location of the bed

Place the bed in a location that gives you a clear sight of the door.

Have a solid backing for bed

Ensure that the bed is supported by a solid wall behind it and not 'floating' in the centre or facing the windows.



Avoid these afflictions

Ensure that the bed is not placed under overhead beams or facing shiny surfaces such as mirrors.

Power of candles

Candles create a pleasant ambience and enhance any romantic atmosphere.

Scented candles, especially, are often great feng shui enhancers due to the mood-enhancing qualities certain fragrances possess.

Placing fragrant candles in the Southwest sector of the home in the colours of red, pink, lilac and yellow are harbingers of good relationship, happiness and joy.

Symbol of fish

In ancient China, the fish symbol has always been included as one of the items in the betrothal gifts given to the parents of the bride.

A pair of fish is symbolic of the joys of union and the fish emblem is believed to be a charm against bad luck. Displaying such symbols in the bedroom or the family areas of the home is said to usher in family harmony.

Since a key principle of feng shui is that everything is connected energetically, this means that your thoughts and feelings, even your behaviour, are strongly influenced by your surroundings.

So here are some ways to foster romance luck in your home:

To activate good love and romance luck, you should place flowering plants in the East sector of your home or a golden tortoise to overcome obstacles in romance and love.

To dissolve bad luck and remove bad romance luck, you could place an ammonite shell in the East sector too.

Mandarin ducks enhance love and marriage prospects and if they are made of rose quartz, they are excellent.

Even a pair of rose quartz smooth crystal ball at the Southwest corner of the bedroom can mitigate the hurdles in marriage prospects and post-marital conflicts.

These simple steps are just a few of the many ways you can use feng shui to improve your relationship luck, and they will do a lot to shift the energy of your home.

As your environment becomes more welcoming to romance and relationship luck, your own energy will shift as well.

For those seeking a dream partner, when you are clear in your heart about the kind of love you want, and you take the right action to welcome it into your home, your dream of lasting happiness with a wonderful partner really can come true.