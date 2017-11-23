FGV posts RM38.77m net profit in Q3, declares 5 sen dividend

PETALING JAYA: Felda Global Ventures Holdings Bhd (FGV) returned to the black, registering a net profit of RM38.77 million for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 against a net loss of RM73.61 million in the previous corresponding period, driven by lower cost of sales and operating expenses.

Its revenue for the quarter declined 1% to RM4.15 billion from RM4.19 billion a year ago. The group has proposed to declare an interim dividend of 5 sen per share for the quarter under review.

For the first nine months of the year, FGV registered a net profit of RM67.15 million versus a net loss of RM80.99 million in the same period last year. Revenue came in at RM12.7 billion, 5% higher than the RM12.09 billion it made a year ago.

FGV’s plantation profit surged to RM255.13 million for the financial period ended Sept 30, 2017 from a loss of RM30.41 million in the previous year, due to higher crude palm oil (CPO) sales margin on the back of higher average CPO price realised of RM2,820 per metric tonne compared with RM2,458 per metric tonne in 2016.

The group said it is currently undergoing a transformation plan, which has yielded positive results and these are reflected in its financial performance.

“Moving forward, business operations are expected to improve with better production of fresh fruit bunches. In line with this, the board expects the future prospects of the group to be positive.”

At 12.30pm, FGV’s share price fell 1 sen or 0.6% to RM1.78 on some 428,800 shares done.