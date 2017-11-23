Five SESB employees suffer burns in substation fire

KOTA KINABALU: Five employees of Sabah Electricity Sdn Berhad (SESB) suffered burns to between 20 and 90% of their bodies after its substation at Wawasan Plaza in Api-Api Centre exploded and caught fire last night.

Kota Kinabalu district police chief ACP M. Chandra said in the 10.55pm incident, all the victims, aged between 25 and 65 years, were rushed to Queen Elizabeth 1 Hospital for treatment.

"Initial investigation revealed that there was an explosion and followed by a fire, which damaged the substation and injured five SESB employees," he said in a statement, here today.

Chandra said initial investigation revealed there was no foul play, and that the cause of the fire could not be obtained at press time. — Bernama