Goods train derailment disrupts normal train services

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve wagons of a south-bound goods train derailed early today between the Bank Negara and Kuala Lumpur railway stations, disrupting train services on the line connecting the Segambut, Putra, Bank Negara and Kuala Lumpur stations for an estimated three days.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement that work was going on to clear the tracks and carry out repairs following the accident at KM386 at 2.58am, and normal train services were expected to be restored in three days.

It said the Tanjung Malim-Port Klang KTM Komuter service would operate from the Tanjung Malim station to the Kepong station and from the KL Sentral station to the Port Klang station.

"There will be no komuter train service between the Kepong station and the KL Sentral station. Buses will be provided for passengers between the Segambut and KL Sentral stations," it added.

It also said that the komuter train service from the Batu Caves station would run only up to the Sentul station and buses would ferry passengers from there to the KL Sentral station. Passengers can continue their journey from the KL Sentral station. — Bernama