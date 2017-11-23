Goods train derailment disrupts normal train services (Updated)

KUALA LUMPUR: Twelve wagons of a south-bound goods train derailed early today between the Bank Negara and Kuala Lumpur railway stations, disrupting train services on the line connecting the Segambut, Putra, Bank Negara and Kuala Lumpur stations for an estimated three days.

Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) said in a statement that work was going on to clear the tracks and carry out repairs following the accident at KM386 at 2.58am, and normal train services were expected to be restored in three days.

It said the Tanjung Malim-Port Klang KTM Komuter service would operate from the Tanjung Malim station to the Kepong station and from the KL Sentral station to the Port Klang station.

"There will be no komuter train service between the Kepong station and the KL Sentral station. Buses will be provided for passengers between the Segambut and KL Sentral stations," it added.

It also said that the komuter train service from the Batu Caves station would run only up to the Sentul station and buses would ferry passengers from there to the KL Sentral station. Passengers can continue their journey from the KL Sentral station.

The statement said that the frequency of trains on all KTM Komuter routes was between 30 and 45 minutes.

It said passengers intending to use the train service from Tanjung Malim to KL Sentral and other stations further south and back were encouraged to use alternative transport such as the Mass Rapid Transit from the Sungai Buloh station.

As for the Electric Train Service (ETS), the service on the northern sector would operate only up to the Sungai Buloh station where passengers would be ferried to the MRT trains to get to KL Sentral and resume their journey by ETS to the Gemas station.

On the southern sector, the ETS operates only up to KL Sentral where passengers will be ferried by MRT to the Sungai Buloh station to resume their journey by ETS to the north.

KTMB said it anticipated a delay of between 30 minutes and one hour for the ETS train services.

"ETS passengers can get a full refund for their tickets if they wish to cancel their trip, or they can change the date of the trip depending on the availability of seats," the statement said.

The public can obtain further information from the KTMB Twitter account, @ktm_berhad, or by contacting the KTMB Call Centre at 03-22671200. — Bernama