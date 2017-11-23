- Local
- World
- Business
- Sports
- Style/Life
- Opinion
- Archive
- Beyond The Wall
- Citizen Nades
- Down2Earth
- CR Talk
- Egalitaria
- Freespace
- Inside Write
- Know Your Rights
- Law Speak
- Letters
- Local Counsel
- Just Different
- Making Sens
- My View
- Off The Cuff
- OnPointe
- On The Other Hand
- Policy Matters
- The A to Z of English
- TheSun Says
- Wildlife Matters
- Others
- Property
- Education
- Media & Marketing
- Community
- Photos
Heitech Padu's shares fall 7.14% on Q3 net loss
Posted on 23 November 2017 - 11:26am
PETALING JAYA: Heitech Padu Bhd, which fell into the red for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2017, saw its share price fall 7.14% this morning.
At 11.08am, its share price fell 7.14% or 6 sen to 78 sen with a total of 330,400 shares traded. The stock closed 0.59% lower at 84 sen with 99,400 shares traded.
During the quarter, the group reported a net loss of RM2.78 million compared with a net profit of RM81,000 a year ago mainly due to losses in both bulk mailing outsourcing and engineering segments.
Its revenue fell 33% to RM104.32 million from RM155.78 million in the previous year's corresponding quarter.
For the nine months period, its net profit rose over three fold to RM1.93 million from RM537,000 a year ago, while revenue increased 40% to RM338.83 million compared with RM241.69 million.