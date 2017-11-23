It's an internal procedural change: Guan Eng

GEORGE TOWN: An internal procedural change was the reason why a Penang PKR assemblyman was omitted from the list of elected representative who were entrusted to handle the registration of flood victims in the Penang Bangkit programme.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng said this is to ensure victims of the Nov 4 and 5 floods can register and not be left out.

"After discussions with State Secretary Datuk Seri Farizan Darus, we have decided to make changes to make sure the flood victims in Kebun Bunga are not left out.

"It is an internal procedural change. I will personally disburse the aid together with Pulau Tikus assemblywoman Yap Soo Huey to all affected flood victims. That is all I can say about this. Let us hand out all the aid to the flood victims and we can talk about this again after Dec 2," he said in a press conference at Komtar today.

Two years ago Cheah Kah Peng was part of the five PKR assemblymen who had abstained from a state assembly vote on an Umno motion of stopping all reclamation works in the state.

The PKR 5 comprises of Cheah, along with Ong Chin Wen (Bukit Tengah), Norela Ariffin (Penanti), Dr T Jayabalan (Batu Uban) and Lee Khai Loon (Machang Bubuk).

Lim also refuted an online news portal report about PAS Permatang Pasir assemblyman Datuk Salleh Man who was also omitted from the list.

"He is a Pakatan Harapan assemblyman and he is still a part of the state government, he will be allowed to handle the aid to the flood victims," he said.

Earlier, Lim witnessed the handover of RM400,000 to the Penang Flood Relief Fund, with RM150,000 donated by the Penang Federation of Malaysian Manufacturers (FMM), RM100,000 from OCBC Bank and another RM150,000 from Midea Electrical.

Under the Penang Bangkit programme, the victims from the Nov 4 and 5 massive floods were supposed to receive RM700 per-household before the end of December.