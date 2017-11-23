Johor committed to build 100,000 RMMJ units by 2023

ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor government is committed to build 100,000 units of Johor Affordable Homes (RMMJ) by the year 2023.

Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin said it was an additional 40,000 units from the original target of 60,000 by 2020 as had been announced earlier.

"Today, I am pleased to report that from 2014 to October this year, a total of 16,010 RMMJ units have been completed, which means we have exceeded 27% of the target within only three years," he said when tabling the Johor Budget 2018 at the Johor State Assembly in Kota Iskandar here today.

Mohamed Khaled said, according to the state task force's housing projection,13,536 RMMJ units are to be completed by next year and 30,993 by 2020.

Apart from the RMMJ project, the state government through its subsidiary, Kumpulan Prasarana Rakyat Johor (KPRJ) will also build affordable housing for the middle class (M40) priced below RM300,000, he said.

The project would involve two main areas, namely Taman Pelangi Indah in Johor Bahru on an area of six acres comprising 280 units of apartment houses, and in Taman Rinting in Johor Bahru on 4.5 acres comprising 208 apartment units. — Bernama