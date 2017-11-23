Johor tables surplus state budget (Updated)

Posted on 23 November 2017 - 11:08am Last updated on 23 November 2017 - 02:14pm

KOTA ISKANDAR: Johor has tabled a surplus state budget of RM1.41 million for 2018, said Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

"We expect to record revenue of RM1.504 billion in 2018 and an expenditure of RM1.503 billion for the same year.

"We expect economic growth of between 5.5% to 6% in the fiscal year of 2018," he said during the tabling of the budget at the state assembly today.

He said Johor has allocated RM1.50 billion for development purposes, consisting of 0.49 billion for emolument under management expenses and RM700 million for development expenses.

In tabling the state's eight surplus budget since 2011, Mohamed Khaled said Johor has also maintained its zero poverty rate since 2012.

He said the state government has also allocated RM130 million to improve water infrastructure through 12 projects.

Mohamed Khaled said Johor would have more big scale development projects such as the Kuala Lumpur-Singapore High-Speed Rail (HSR) and other infrastructure projects that would take off in the next 10 years.

He said state civil servants will also receive a half-month's bonus or RM1,500 in January 2018.

Mohamed Khaled said state assemblymen, exco members, members of the Johor Council of the Royal Court, state public service commission staff, community rehabilitation centre trainers and teachers of Islamic religious kindergartens are entitled to this special payout.

State civil servants who retired in the year 2018 will also be entitled to a payout of RM1,000.

While former state assemblymen will receive 60% of their monthly allowance.