Kelantan BN assemblymen to boycott next state assembly sitting

KOTA BARU: The 12 Barisan Nasional assemblymen in Kelantan will be boycotting the next State Assembly sitting.

Kelantan BN secretary Datuk Md Alwi Che Ahmad said they were resorting to the action following the decision by the assembly Speaker Datuk Abdullah Ya'kub to give the marching orders to state opposition chief Datuk Nozula Mat Diah (BN-Paloh) during today's sitting.

"Even though Yang Berhormat Paloh has yet to fully recover from a stroke, he braved himself to be present to speak up for his constituents. The Speaker's action was uncalled for," he said in a statement here tonight.

He said that the action showed the fear of PAS in having to answer to the people after its dismal performance in managing the state.

Nozula had questioned the PAS-led Kelantan government on deforestation of about 200,000 hectares and concerns by the Orang Asli in his constituency on the state government 's proposal to build the Nenggiri Dam.

The Speaker ordered him to leave the hall after he refused to sit down while a state executive councillor was winding up debate. The sitting which began on Monday ended today. — Bernama