KPJ Healthcare’s Q3 net profit fall 5.98%

PETALING JAYA: KPJ Healthcare Bhd’s net profit for the third quarter ended Sept 30, 2017 fell 5.98% to RM30.56 million from RM32.50 million a year ago due to a drop in earnings from its business in Indonesia.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, the group said the Indonesia segment reported a 48% drop in earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (ebitda) to RM2.3 million from RM4.4 million a year ago.

Meanwhile, its Australian business managed to narrow its losses to RM600,000 during the quarter from a loss of RM2.4 million a year ago as a result of economies of scale in Jeta Gardens.

Revenue for the quarter rose 4.71% to RM803.20 million from RM767.04 million a year ago driven by improved revenue from its Malaysia, Indonesia and others business segments.

In Malaysia, revenue rose 5% to RM762.3 million from RM724.4 million due to higher inpatient numbers while some existing hospitals had turnaround during the last financial year and contributed to the higher revenue.

In Indonesia, revenue rose 15% to RM12.7 million from RM11 million a year ago due to economies of scale achieved at Rumah Sakit Medika Bumi Serpong Damai with improved number of outpatients.

In Australia, revenue fell 20% to RM14.8 million from RM18.6 million a year ago. Others segment revenue rose 3% to RM13.4 million from RM13 million a year ago due to additional revenue from KPJ Education (M) Sdn Bhd.

For the nine months ended Sept 30, 2017, net profit rose 4.11% to RM100.99 million from RM97.00 million a year ago while revenue rose 5.01% to RM2.39 billion from RM2.28 billion a year ago.

The group declared a 0.4 sen single tier interim dividend per ordinary shares, payable on Dec 22, 2017.

For the financial year ending Dec 31, 2017, the group is confident that the revenue from matured and new hospitals will continue to improve. It expects its results to improve in tandem with more new hospitals completing their gestation period.

At 3.43pm, its share price rose 2% or 2 sen to RM1.02 with a total of 246,500 shares traded.