Mission to turn Johor into most developed state through 10-year development plan: MB

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today introduced a new mission for the state which is aimed at turning Johor into the most developed and prosperous state within 10 years.

He said the 10 year development plan referred to as the New Decade of Johor, was an impetus to drive the Gagasan Johor Berkemajuan development philosophy towards a more effective and successful direction as the state has tremendous potential.

Mohamed Khaled was confident that the new mission could spur a new era of economic growth, as well as improve the well-being of the people.

According to him, with greater development initiatives various projects would be carried out to improve infrastructure in West Johor and boost industrial growth along the East Johor coastline.

"In short, the New Decade of Johor will witness the structured development of a wide range of infrastructure and by 2028 the entire state will be equipped with the best, comprehensive and sustainable infrastructure," he said when tabling the Johor Budget 2018 in the state assembly here today.

Through technological innovations and large-scale adoption of green technologies it would bring dramatic changes in the social and economic structure, he added. — Bernama