More magic in 2018

Fun time in Hong Kong Disneyland … Paint the Night Parade

Fun time in Hong Kong Disneyland … Mickey and the Wondrous Book

Fun time in Hong Kong Disneyland … Ironman heroic encounter

Fun time in Hong Kong Disneyland … Star Wars Hyperspace Mountain tour

Fun time in Hong Kong Disneyland … Pixie Hollow in Fairy Tale Forest

NOW in its 12th year of operations, Hong Kong Disneyland (HKDL) offers Malaysian guests a true resort destination in the cosmopolitan city of Hong Kong.

This iconic park welcomes you to immerse yourself in all things Disney, including greetings with Mickey, Minnie and all their pals, meeting the beloved Disney princesses, as well as more than 100 world-class shows and attractions in the seven themed lands, such as Disney Paint the Night Parade, Fairy Tale Forest, and Mickey and the Wondrous Book stage show which are exclusively available at HKDL.

Young adults can also enjoy attractions based on mega blockbuster movies Star Wars and Iron Man.

HKDL executive vice president and managing director Samuel Lau says: "HKDL continuously launches new attractions and world-class entertainment offerings for our guests.

"As the closest Disney theme park to Malaysia, we see Malaysia as one of our important markets in the Southeast Asia region. We look forward to welcoming more Malaysian guests in 2018 for unforgettable Disney experiences."

A new attraction opening next month is the Royal Princess Garden, where young guests can make their dreams of becoming princesses come true with regal makeovers and precious photo opportunities with their favourite Disney princesses.

A new, dynamic venue for a Moana-themed entertainment offering in Adventureland will open in May 2018. This fun-filled atmosphere stage show called Moana: A Homecoming Celebration, will capture the imagination of guests of all ages when it opens.

Malaysian guests can also look forward to many magical moments in 2018 during various seasonal events. They include the Chinese New Year Celebrations, Disney Friends Springtime Carnival, a Summer Special event, Disney Halloween Time and A Disney Christmas.

The theme park will be transformed to reflect each festive holiday and Disney friends will appear decked out in seasonal costumes.

The celebration starts with this Christmas as HKDL is transformed into a winter wonderland where guests can experience a fairytale white Christmas until Jan 1.

HKDL's multi-year expansion plan will also see the launch of new themed areas, attractions and entertainment offerings almost every year right up to 2023.

The expansion will be leveraging some of the most beloved Disney stories, including Marvel and Frozen, and will take the theme park to a new level of excitement.

To accommodate the different cultures of Malaysian guests, HKDL has enhanced its services in terms of food, entertainment and offerings.

The resort's new facilities include a Quiet Room next to the Explorer's Club Restaurant in Mystic Point where guests and their families can comfortably enjoy a quiet time after all that excitement.

In the park, 'Cultural Ambassadors' fluent in a variety of different languages, including Bahasa Malaysia, will be on hand to assist guests in their preferred language.

HKDL has also expanded its menus to include halal-certified meals around the park as well as at the three themed resort hotels.

Meanwhile, guests staying in a resort hotel can also have their purchases in the park delivered right to their hotel at no extra charge.

For more, visit the Hong Kong Disneyland website.