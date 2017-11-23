Myanmar worker crushed to death at poultry farm

Posted on 23 November 2017 - 02:44pm Last updated on 23 November 2017 - 05:32pm

SELAMA: A Myanmar worker died after he was crushed by a funnel which detached from a chicken feed tank at a poultry farm in Kampung Batu 6, Bukit Bertam, here yesterday.

Maung San Win, 37, died at the scene from severe injuries in the accident which happened at 6pm.

Selama Fire and Rescue Station chief Mohd Fauzi Razali said fire-fighters had to saw the huge metal funnel to remove the worker's body.

"It took almost 30 minutes to remove the body. It was handed over to the police," he said when contacted here today.

Selama Police chief DSP Loo Lian Lay, when contacted, confirmed the accident and said the case had been classified as sudden death. — Bernama