Obesity among primary school pupils worrying

PUTRAJAYA: The Primary School Assessment Report (PPSR) 2017 announced today shows an alarming number of 114,878 obese and overweight Year Six pupils.

Presenting the report today, Education director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin said 58,294 pupils were obese while another 56,584 were in the overweight category.

"Obesity is not the school's problem, but that of society, so we have to tackle it together," he said in a press conference on the PPSR 2017 here.

The National Physical Fitness Standard (Segak) test for Malaysian school students conducted in March and August found that 27,031 pupils were at less active stage and 3,644 pupils were inactive.

The PPSR covers the Ujian Pencapaian Sekolah Rendah (UPSR), classroom evaluation; physical activity, sports and co-curricular assessment; and psychometric assessment. — Bernama