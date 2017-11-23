Penang opposition leader tells CM to stop politicising floods

GEORGE TOWN: Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng should stop politicising the occurrence of floods in the state and instead focus on removing the state from the flood-prone list, said Opposition Leader Datuk Jahara Hamid today.

Jahara said she was dismayed that the Opposition backbenchers and even PKR assemblyman Cheah Kah Peng were omitted from the list of elected representatives who were entrusted to handle the registration of flood victims.

The victims from the Nov 4/5 mammoth floods were supposed to receive RM700 per person before the end of December.

An estimated 100,000 people were affected by the combination of strong wind, floods, mudflows and landslips.

Currently, the state is distributing a one-off handout of RM400 each to those who suffered from the Sept 15 floods.

But Jahara said she was dismayed that Lim chose to politicise the mammoth disaster.

Jahara said Lim should exercise some decorum in dealing with the floods as ultimately what is needed is a joint commitment from both the federal and state authorities to deal with the issue.

"I think the people are fed up of politics. They just want us to resolve their problems including the floods. Why is there a need to sideline Cheah?" she said.

According to Jahara, Cheah has been blacklisted perhaps for being his outspoken about issues in Penang, particularly those touching on the environment.

But if Cheah was earmarked for retribution, it makes a mockery of what the state has been championing, such as the freedom of information, free speech, transparency or accountability, Jahara claimed.

Both Cheah and Lim have chosen to remain silent about a report which alleged that the former was disallowed by the state to process the registration of flood victims from his Kebun Bunga constituency.

Apparently, his role has been taken over by Pulau Tikus assemblyman Yap Soo Huey who also could not be contacted over the issue.