Petrol prices down by 8 sen
Posted on 22 November 2017 - 06:33pm
Last updated on 23 November 2017 - 08:42am
PETALING JAYA: Fuel pump prices are down for the last week of November. RON95 and RON97 will be cheaper by 8 sen per litre.
RON95 will be priced at RM2.30 per litre while RON97 will retail at RM2.58 per litre.
Diesel will go down by two sen to RM2.23 per litre from RM2.25.
The prices take effect from 12.01am on Nov 23 to Nov 29.