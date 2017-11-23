Police bust three syndicates supplying drug-laced drinks

KUALA LUMPUR: Police have discovered three syndicates supplying drug-laced drinks to entertainment outlets in the city.

Referring to the latest discovery, city police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim advised party-goers to avoid consuming unknown drinks at entertainment outlets to avoid being tested positive for drug use.

"The mixture of ketamine and ecstasy drugs were found in the pre-mixed instant soft drink powders which were meant to be supplied to the entertainment outlets here.

"Once mixed, the drug-laced instant drinks are meant to make party-goers high and it's a tactic to entice customers to return due to the addiction," he told reporters at the city police headquarters here today.

He said several of the patrons were unaware they were being drugged, and only realised when they tested positive during police raids.

Mazlan revealed each sachet would cater to five patrons.

Per sachet is used to make one jug of a drink which is priced at RM250 per jug.

The original packets of instant drinks like lime juice, traditional herbal drinks, coffee and hot chocolate would be opened and mixed with a variety of powdered drugs including Ecstasy, Ketamin, and methamphetamine.

"We advise the public to be vigilant of such tactics and I would like issue a stern warning to the outlets, stop abusing your licences," he added.

He highlighted the recent success where police busted three separate syndicates involving the trend.

In the recent bust on Monday, Mazlan said police nabbed five suspects in various places in the city for investigations into the case.

All five suspects tested positive for drugs and were remanded until Nov 27 and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.