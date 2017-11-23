Police nab couple, seize drugs worth RM100k

KUALA LUMPUR: Police detained a couple after discovering ketamine and ecstasy pills valued at RM100,000 in their house on Jalan Ria, here last Monday.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mazlan Lazim said the ketamine and ecstasy pills, weighing 53.4gm and 8.7kg, respectively, were believed to have been pre-mixed and packed into 3-in-1 sachets and meant to be sold at entertainment outlets in the city.

Mazlan told reporters at the Kuala Lumpur police contingent headquarters here today that both suspects, aged 25 and 27, tested positive for drugs.

Meanwhile, police picked up a 31-year-old at the car park area of an apartment in Taman Maluri, Cheras the same day after seizing 298gm of ecstasy pills worth about RM1,800 while the suspect also tested positive.

In another case, he said police detained a man and a woman, aged 39 and 22, at the car park of a supermarket in Jalan Kepong here the same day and seized 184.6gm of syabu worth RM3,520, as well as some cash.

He said all the suspects would be remanded for seven days and investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama