Police nab third suspect in Molotov cocktail attack on surau

Posted on 23 November 2017 - 02:01pm Last updated on 23 November 2017 - 05:22pm

PETALING JAYA: Police have detained the third suspect in connection with the incident where two men tossed a Molotov cocktail into a surau compound in Damansara Damai here on Sunday morning.

The suspect was picked up around 7pm yesterday.

Petaling Jaya district police chief ACP Mohd Zani Che Din confirmed the arrest, saying that police are trying to get a remand order for the detainee.

The arrest came a day after police picked up the first two suspects.

They have been remanded until Nov 28.

In the 6.30am incident, a member of the congregation noticed burn marks and a small fire at the entrance of the surau and called for help.

Some members of the congregation managed to put out the fire.

Witnesses claimed to have seen two men outside the compound when the molotov cocktail was tossed into the surau.

Sources said during the incident, two men on a motorcycle had hurled a beer bottle, modified into a Molotov cocktail, into the surau compound and fled.

The bottle, containing a flammable substance believed to be kerosene, did not explode but caused a minor fire.

No injuries were reported during the incident.