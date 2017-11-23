Proposed committee proves Malaysia's resolve to combat anti-palm oil campaign

BRUSSELS: The proposal to establish a Special Oil Palm Economic & Technical Committee by Malaysia and the European Union demonstrates Malaysia's resolve in accelerating efforts to combat discrimination against the palm oil industry.

"We are doing whatever is necessary. We are accelerating efforts and this is one of the top agenda of the ministry and government," Plantation Industries and Commodities Ministry secretary-general Datuk Yogeesvaran Kumaraguru said.

This is among the many levels that the ministry and government are working and engaging on, he told Malaysian media on the sidelines of the annual European Palm Oil Conference here, today.

At the minister's level the discussion involved government policies.

"While at the technical level, we would look into scientific facts and related issues," he said when asked to comment on the establishment of the technical committee between Malaysia and the EU.

Earlier today, Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Mah Siew Keong resolved to establish a Special Oil Palm Economic & Technical Committee between Malaysia and the EU.

In a statement, he said the committee would act to establish a clearer understanding on issues surrounding palm oil, and would be joined by special representatives of the EU ambassadors in Malaysia.

The establishment of this special committee would be important in strengthening the role of the ambassadors in ensuring accurate and unbiased information to EU countries.

"The proposal to establish also serves as proof of the willingness and continuous commitment by the Malaysian Government in working together with EU countries on the issue related to the sustainable development of the oil palm sector," said Mah.

Elaborating on other engagements, Yogeesvaran said there is also a working group of senior members of the European Commission, where the reports and policies originated.

"That is another direct engagement with the EU itself."

He believes gearing up all the machineries would help the industry and its stakeholders address the issues before it gets blown out of proportion, "especially in respect of the anti-palm campaign which is not based on facts or proper arguments." — Bernama