RM9.6m worth of drugs seized from January: KL police chief

Posted on 23 November 2017 - 01:48pm Last updated on 23 November 2017 - 04:06pm

KUALA LUMPUR: City police's ongoing war on drugs has so far seen about RM9.6 million worth of drugs seized in raids between January and Nov 21 this year.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Commissioner Datuk Mazlan Lazim said the anti-narcotics department seized 119kg of ganja, 71kg of syabu, 44kg of heroin and 4.5kg of ketamine in that period.

"We also seized 39,975 Erimin 5 pills, 315 Yaba pills and 35,604 ecstasy pills.

"Some 1,717 people were nabbed for drug-related offences," he said in a press conference at Kuala Lumpur police headquarters here today.

Mazlan said most of the suspects were detained in operations to combat drug abuse in the city especially around People's Housing Projects (PPR).

He said the operation includes stationing an officer at every PPR unit in the city to look into the narcotics activities.