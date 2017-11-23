Shouting match erupts in Perak state assembly

IPOH: A shouting match erupted between BN and opposition assemblymen when the purchase of shares of a company linked to Movie Animation Park Studios (MAPS) was raised by Wong Kah Woh (PH-Canning) at the Perak state assembly today.

Wong in his supplementary question to Datuk Mohamad Zahir Abdul Khalid (BN-Kamunting) had asked how much Perak Corporation Berhad (PCB) paid to acquire majority shares from RGS Maps Sdn Bhd

However, when he was asked to refer the matter to the agency, an argument ensued, with Speaker Datuk S. Thangasvari repeatedly asking opposition assemblymen to sit down.

Mohamad Zahir told Wong to direct the question to PCB, but the latter refused to accept the reply and insisted that Mohamad Zahir should answer instead, as it involved a Government-Linked Corporation (GLC).

"Since it is a public listed company, Wong has to get the information from the corporation," said Mohamad Zahir.

This prompted opposition assemblymen to chant "jawab, jawab, jawab".

Later at a press conference, Mohamad Zahir said although PCB is a GLC, it would not be proper for him to respond on behalf of the company.

"There are guidelines and rules to follow ... we cannot interfere.

"Based on Bursa Malaysia's requirements, the government is not at liberty to answer on the company's financial activities," he added.