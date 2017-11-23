Supportive role of wives of elected reps vital: DPM (Updated)

MALACCA: The supportive role of wives of elected and former elected representatives is important as a driving force for their spouses, says Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

In this regard, he said, interaction among members of the welfare bodies of wives of elected and former elected representatives nationwide, which were non-profit organisations, could be a morale booster for these spouses.

"Indeed in each general election, there will be at least 30% new faces (candidates). Hence, there will be those who will no longer be elected representatives but the constitution of these welfare bodies allows the spouses to remain as members.

"I hope they will continue to come to such events, the (annual) games ... as the interaction among them would not only give them strength as members of the welfare bodies but more importantly as catalysts for their spouses."

Ahmad Zahid said this when officiating at the 2017 All-Malaysia Annual Programme of the Wives of Barisan Nasional Elected Representatives at the Malacca International Trade Centre in Ayer Keroh, here.

Also present were the prime minister's wife, Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor, who is the president of the Welfare and Charitable Association of the Wives of Ministers and Deputy Ministers, and Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Idris Haron.

Ahmad Zahid said since spearheading Bakti, Rosmah had made a lot of changes and the awesome activities organised by the association showed the strength and spirit of the prime minister's wife.

"There must be the pillar of strength in the successful organising of an event or games like this ... I have been watching such activities from far and near," he said, adding that Rosmah's strength and spirit were extraordinary.

The deputy prime minister said besides having awesome leaders, an organisation must have a well-organised structure to ensure the success of each of its endeavour.

"Practice makes perfect, (for example) for this event, I heard they were still practising until 10.30 last night … and I am impressed with the parade today; it was fantastic," he said.

The five-day event which ends this Sunday involves 580 participants from 14 states including Bakti members. – Bernama