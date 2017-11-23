Technique used in Pastor Koh's abduction similar to police ops: S'gor CID chief

KUALA LUMPUR: Selangor CID Chief Senior Asst Comm Fadzil Ahmat agreed that the modus operandi used in Pastor Raymond Koh's kidnapping is similar to a police operation.

Day 11 of the Suhakam inquiry saw the CCTV footage of the abduction of Koh compared to video footage of police operations which was carried out in Kelantan in 2010.

Counsel Jerald Gomez asked Fadzil if the abduction was similar to the police operation and Fadzil agreed that it was similar.

"The abduction does look like a police operation. It appears to be well-organised, tactical and very technical. Other forces that would be trained to carry out similar operation would be the army," Fadzil answered.

On the morning of Feb 13, the 62-year-old Koh was abducted by a group of masked men less than 100m from a police housing complex in SS4, Kelana Jaya.

However, when Gomez pressed if it was possible for Koh to have been abducted by units or branches of the police force itself, Fadzil vehemently denied it.

"Of course not. If it was a police operation, we would know about it. Not likely to be the police. Anyone could have done that," he said.

Gomez asked if there was a possibility the abduction was the work of "rogue police" who acted on their own accord.

Fadzil, however, said there was no possibility that the abduction was linked to rogue elements within the force.

The three-panel inquiry, chaired by Suhakam commissioner Datuk Mah Weng Kwai, was held over the disappearance of Koh, social activist Amri Che Mat and Pastor Joshua and his wife, Ruth Hilmi.