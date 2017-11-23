Umno assembly 2017: Selangor to raise affordable housing issue

SHAH ALAM: The issue of affordable housing faced by the people in Selangor is among the issues to be raised by Selangor Umno at the Umno General Assembly this year.

Selangor Umno Liaison Committee secretary Datuk Johan Abdul Aziz said the issue must be shared with all Umno delegates to prove the failure of the PKR-led state government to provide the best service to the people even after nine years of being in power.

"We want to raise the issue because there are many affordable housing projects which have yet to be implemented by the state government despite all the promises made...we want to jolt the state government from its slumber.

"On Nov 13, the 1Malaysia Coalition of Non-Governmental Organisations chairman Datuk Seri Jamal Md Yunos had also camped at the affordable housing construction site in my area in Semenyih over the state's alleged failure to provide affordable housing," he told Bernama.

The 2017 Umno General Assembly is scheduled to be held at Putra World Trade Centre in Kuala Lumpur from Dec 5 to 9.

Apart from that, Johan who is also Semenyih assemblyman, said Selangor Umno would also bring up the mushrooming of illegal gambling centres in the state at the annual assembly.

"We will debate this issue so that the people know the problem and we want to open the eyes of enforcers in Selangor on the mushrooming of illegal gambling centres, including those doubling as family entertainment centres, so that enforcement efforts could be carried out eradicate such activities," he said.

On Selangor Umno's expectation for the assembly this year, Johan said it was hoped that a decision on smart consensus would be reached at the assembly to unite party members, especially with the upcoming 14th general election.

"Do we want to be in power with strong support or simply being in power but weak? This is the message that should be sent to all members at the grassroots ... which one do we want?

"Yes, we have lost some seats in the last general election due to misunderstanding. In Selangor, for example, we thought we might not lose the Sepang seat, but we did … why? Because there was internal conflict and there was no unity," he said.

In the 13th general election, the former Sepang MP Datuk Seri Mohd Zin Mohamed failed to defend his seat after losing to Mohamed Hanipa Maidin of PAS (now Parti Amanah Negara) with 1,104 vote-majority.

In the four-cornered fight, Mohd Zin was also opposed by former Umno Youth chief, Suhaimi Mohd Ghazali and former Sepang Umno committee member, Hanapiah Mohamad who contested as independent candidates.

Of the total 56 state seats in Selangor, DAP now has 14, PKR and PAS (13 each), Umno-BN (12 seats) and Parti Amanah Negara and independent with two each. — Bernama