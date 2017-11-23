UPSR results today to include Primary School Assesment Report

PUTRAJAYA: The Education Ministry has taken a new approach in announcing its UPSR examination results nationwide today, by making the decision to announce the Primary School Assessment Report (PSAR), comprising of four reports including the examinations results instead.

Stating that the major shift is part of the ministry's effort to ensure a more holistic and fulfilling assessment for Primary School students throughout their six years, Education Ministry director-general Datuk Dr Amin Senin said students will be receiving four reports in total including classroom assessment, sports, physical and co-curriculum assessment , psychometric assessment and UPSR results.

Students with special needs and learning disabilities will be evaluated using the Primary School Alternative Assessment (PASR) instead of UPSR.

He said selection of students into full boarding schools are now fully dependent on the results of all four reports instead of only UPSR.

"The ministry's new approach no longer emphasises on how many As the students secure, but how they do in the other aspects.

"This is the ministry's effort to focus on character building and creating valued added learning in schools," he told reporters during the announcement of 2017 PSAR results nationwide at the ministry, here, today.

He also announced that UPSR examination results will no longer be announced based on states and school's achievements.

