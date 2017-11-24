Ahmad Zahid flags off Kelab Eksplorasi 7 Benua Malaysia's South Pole expedition

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today flagged off Kelab Eksplorasi 7 Benua Malaysia's (KE7B) 2017 South Pole Expedition at Bangunan Perdana Putra.

Dubbed "Ekspidisi KE7B Penjelajah Grand Slam Malaysia 2017," KE7B president Muhammad Muqharabbin Mokhtarrudin, 36, better known as Qobin will begin his solo expedition on Dec 15.

Should Qobin complete the expedition, he would be the first Malaysian and second person in South East Asia to complete the Explorer Grand Slam, a feat currently achieved by only 70 people worldwide.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Ahmad Zahid said Qobin's achievements should inspire younger Malaysians, especially the TN50 generation to challenge themselves by undertaking exploration and extreme sports for the country.

"We are at present 'a new kid on the block' on the world stage. For Qobin, (the expedition) is not only just a personal achievement for him. He represents the aspirations of 32 million Malaysians," he said during his speech.

Also present during the event was KE7B adviser Datuk Akmar Hisham Mohd Yusuf, and Lembah Pantai Umno division chief Datuk Seri Raja Nong Chik Raja Zainal Abidin.

During the event, Ahmad Zahid personally pledged RM100,000 to fund the expedition, which is also sponsored by the Federal Territories Ministry, and the Lee Chong Wei Foundation.

Meanwhile, Qobin said he will prepare to conquer the South Pole by leaving for Punta Arenas, Chile on Dec 15 and would be based there for four days to aclimatise himself and for final equipment preparation before setting off on Dec 19.

Qobin is expected to complete his journey by Dec 27 and return to the country by Dec 31.

He explained that there are differences in the terrain between the North and South Poles, and it is a challenge for him to emerge victorious.

The South Pole Expedition is the seventh KE7B expedition, after the KE7B 7Peaks 7 Continents Expedition in 2010, KE7B English Channel Swim in 2012, KE7B Felda Everest Expedition in 2013, KE7B Felda Greenland Expedition by ski in 2014, KE7B South Pole Expedition in 2015-2016 and the KE7B North Pole Expedition in April.