Businessman charged with drug trafficking ordered to enter defence

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court here today ordered a businessman to enter his defence against three counts of trafficking three types of drugs weighing 6.914kg.

Judge Datuk Azman Abdullah made the decision against Lim Boon Seng, 50, after the prosecution had succeeded in establishing a prima facie at the end of the prosecution case.

The court set two days – Jan 10 and 11 next year, for the accused to defend himself and the defence team would call three witnesses, including the accused.

Lim who was represented by Datuk Hari Haran Tara Singh was charged with trafficking 5.170kg of Methyleredioxy-Methamphetamine (MDMA-ecstasy), 1.559kg of Methamphetamine and 184.7g of Ketamine.

The businessman was accused of committing the offence at the Vista Damai Condominium 340, Wangsa Maju, at 10pm, on Jan 18, 2016, under Section 39B(1)(a) the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which is punishable under Section 39B(2) of the same act which carries the mandatory death penalty, if convicted.

The prosecution was conducted by deputy public prosecutor Aznika Mohd Anas who called 11 witnesses at the trial which began on May 5, 2017. — Bernama