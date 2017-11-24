Cops, civilian held over robbery of insurance agent in Rawang

KUALA LUMPUR: Four individuals, including three policemen, were detained for allegedly robbing an insurance agent at a premise in Rawang on Nov 12.

Selangor CID chief SAC Fadzil Ahmad said the suspects, aged 30 to 34 years, were detained in separate raids conducted from the day of the incident until yesterday.

The four individuals detained were two police constables, an inspector and a civilian.

"All the suspects were remanded to facilitate investigation under Section 395 of the Penal Code for gang robbery," he said when contacted here, today.

Local media reported that the 51-year-old insurance agent was approached by three men who introduced themselves as policemen to check his premises on Nov 12.

The male victim was made to hand over cash amounting to RM4,000 and his identity card for inspection before the suspects fled with the cash in a car.